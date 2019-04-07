John T. Goerig

John T. Goerig, age 92, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Janet (Capozzi) entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1926 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Charles and Ester (Rummage) Goerig. Mr. Goerig was a U.S. Army veteran and served during WWII. After serving his country, he continued his education and received his Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. He was a teacher for the New London School System for over 25 years and also worked at the former Milford Jai Alai for 25 years. He is survived by his three devoted sons, David Goerig (Jennifer), Stephen Goerig (Valarie) all of Milford and Jeffrey Goerig (Beacon Falls, six grandchildren, Johnathan, Nicholas, Lauren, Henry, Patrick and Ezekiel and three great-grandchildren, Abby, Cody and DeClan. He also leaves his sister Joan Pastor of Fairfield and her daughter, Susan. His brother, William Goerig predeceased him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD.