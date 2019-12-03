Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
John Guerrera


1939 - 2019
John Guerrera Obituary
John Guerrera
John Guerrera, age 80 of Shelton, entered into rest on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in his home. He was born in Carlantino, Italy on March 9, 1939, son of the late Saverio and Maria (Zeolla) Guerrera and was a resident of Shelton for many years. John was a machinist for many years with Vitramon before his retirement. John enjoyed gardening and tinkering around his house with the many tools he had. He is survived by his sister Maria Iamarino (Joseph), two nieces and four nephews Belinda Pacowta (Don), Michael Cubelli (Rainie Stratton), Joseph Iamarino, Donato Iamarino (Holly) Debra Rinehart (Phil), and Peter Cubelli (Rose) and many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Cubelli. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. John's funeral services will be private. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2019
