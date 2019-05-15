Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hasbrouck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hasbrouck


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Hasbrouck Obituary
John E. Hasbrouck
John E. Hasbrouck, age 82, of Stratford, beloved husband of Lorraine Duffy Hasbrouck, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. John was born on January 4, 1937 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Emerson and Florence Hasbrouck. In addition to his beloved wife, Lorraine of 60 years, John is also survived by his dog, Harry and several nephews. In addition to his beloved parents, John was also predeceased by two brothers, Roy Hasbrouck and Emerson Hasbrouck. Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
Download Now