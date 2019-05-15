|
John E. Hasbrouck
John E. Hasbrouck, age 82, of Stratford, beloved husband of Lorraine Duffy Hasbrouck, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. John was born on January 4, 1937 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Emerson and Florence Hasbrouck. In addition to his beloved wife, Lorraine of 60 years, John is also survived by his dog, Harry and several nephews. In addition to his beloved parents, John was also predeceased by two brothers, Roy Hasbrouck and Emerson Hasbrouck. Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2019