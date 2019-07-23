Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
220 Shelton Road
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hirschbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hirschbeck


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hirschbeck Obituary
John J. Hirschbeck
John J. Hirschbeck (Jack), age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of Eleanor Hirschbeck, passed away on July 21, 2019 in his home. Jack was born in Port Chester, New York on December 23, 1926. Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and a graduate of New York University. He was a member of the Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association and an avid Yankees fan. He has been a lifelong area resident, until retiring and spending half of his time in Sarasota, Florida where he loved to spend time with his family, golf and attend Spring Training baseball games. Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife of 65 years, include his devoted children, John and his wife Denise, Mary Ellen, Vincent and his wife Kathleen, and Mark. Jack was predeceased by two grandsons, John and Michael, and survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Interment with full military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Jack to: The Magic of Michael or Saint Jude Children's Hospital. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now