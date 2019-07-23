John J. Hirschbeck

John J. Hirschbeck (Jack), age 92, of Stratford, beloved husband of Eleanor Hirschbeck, passed away on July 21, 2019 in his home. Jack was born in Port Chester, New York on December 23, 1926. Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and a graduate of New York University. He was a member of the Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association and an avid Yankees fan. He has been a lifelong area resident, until retiring and spending half of his time in Sarasota, Florida where he loved to spend time with his family, golf and attend Spring Training baseball games. Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife of 65 years, include his devoted children, John and his wife Denise, Mary Ellen, Vincent and his wife Kathleen, and Mark. Jack was predeceased by two grandsons, John and Michael, and survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26th at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Interment with full military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Jack to: The Magic of Michael or Saint Jude Children's Hospital. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019