50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
1060 Daniels Farm Road
Trumbull, CT
1942 - 2019
John Hodosi Obituary
John M. Hodosi
John M. Hodosi, age 77, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away on November 5, 2019 in the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring in St. Augustine. John was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 3, 1942 to the late Michael and Mary (Chuba) Hodosi and had been a longtime resident of Connecticut prior to moving to Florida in 2000. He served in the US Army and attended Quinnipiac University. John was a retired Data Systems Analyst for Sikorsky Aircraft. He always took pleasure in traveling, bike riding, reading novels, following his favorite sports teams, and cooking. In his retirement, he also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, being a blackjack dealer, and volunteering at the St. Augustine Lighthouse. Survivors include his devoted daughters, Ellen Steer and her husband Michael of New Mexico, Valerie Gospodarek and her husband Andrew of California, his two cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Sarah Steer, and his beloved sister, Judith Hodosi and her husband, Colm Kelly, of Florida. Friends may visit with John's family on Thursday, November 14th from 4-6 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1060 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT. For those who wish, donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Jacksonville, FL. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019
