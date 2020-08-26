John Charles Holloway
John Charles Holloway, age 41, entered heaven on Friday, August 7, 2020 and joined his sister, Christine Holloway. He is a son, brother, friend and most importantly father of his only child, Serena Holloway. John was a certified nurse's assistant at Shady acres in Newton, Texas and Timber Ridge in Jasper, Texas for 15 years. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Burkeville Fire Department in Burkeville, Texas for 10 years. He is obviously a very caring individual which was demonstrated in the career paths that he chose. He moved back to Connecticut in 2018 after he was diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer. He courageously battled the cancer course for 2 years and in the end, he gave the most thoughtful and generous gift he could; he donated his body to Quinnipiac University. He said that he wanted to help others understand medicine and that he wanted to help others learn from his body. John loved the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and the WWE. He was incredibly grateful when the social worker, Laura Donnelly, at Yale Cancer Center helped coordinate a visit to the WWE team building and he was able to meet some of his most favorite wrestlers. This was also organized with a special wrestling event in Hartford Connecticut. John also enjoyed fishing with his brother, Steven Holloway, and he also had quite a collection of electric trains.
John is survived by his daughter, Serena Holloway of Bridgeport, his mother Deborah Holloway of Bridgeport, his father Terry Holloway and his wife Liz Holloway of Burkeville, Texas, his siblings Steven Holloway and girlfriend Jodi Jacobellis of Shelton, Tracey Holloway of Bridgeport, Brian Holloway and fiancé Daniel McCormack of Selden New York, family friend Hector Gonzalez of Bridgeport and half-brother, Steve Drumm and his wife LeAnn of Spurger Texas, his nephew Dominic Holloway of Seymour and his niece Vanessa Morales who remains missing from Dec. 2, 2019.
John is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Muriel "Grammy" Rodonski of Bridgeport, his uncles; Michael Rodonski of Bridgeport, Kenneth Rodonski and his wife Colleen of Clarkesville, Arkansas, Philip Rodonski and his wife Sharon of Bridgeport, and his Aunt Anna Rodonski and her partner Kathleen Steahle of Guilford. He is also survived by his cousin, Joseph Rodonski of Bridgeport, who is currently serving our country with the United States Army. He is survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends. John was predeceased by his sister, Christine Holloway and his maternal grandfather, Philip" Papa" Rodonski and his aunt Catherine Rodonski.
The family would like to thank both the Yale and Bridgeport Hospital cancer teams for taking such wonderful care of him for the past 2 years. We know that John would like to thank his wonderful chemotherapy nurse, Oksana, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was so truly kind, sweet and important and as John would say "as beautiful as can be." She made him feel special.
As per John's wishes, his human remains were graciously donated to science. His family would like to thank the Anatomical Gift Program at Quinnipiac University
at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine for making John's wish of helping future medical providers come true. For more information on Anatomical Donation, please reach out to Mr. Jesse Gomes at Quinnipiac University (203-582-6587).
A service will be held at St. George Church, 443 Park Ave., Bridgeport on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 Saint George Church is only allowed 25 guests for the service, but in another way to show your support to the Holloway/Rodonski family please tie a red balloon to your cars in support of John for him as a firefighter and also it signifies your love for John. Also, everyone is welcome to gather in their cars at the church prior to the mass to support the family.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been created for his only daughter, Serena Holloway who is 5 years old, donations may be made to Debbie Holloway, 300 Pleasantview Ave., Bridgeport CT 06606. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com