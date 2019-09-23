|
|
John Joseph Gillick
John J. Gillick, age 34, of Shelton, died suddenly on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in a fatal motor vehicle accident. He was born to James and Tanya Gillick in San Bernardino, CA, and he had grown up in Milford and West Haven.
After graduating from West Haven H.S., John joined the US Air Force and was a Staff Sergeant specializing in Computer Systems Programming. He earned the AF Outstanding Unit Award, AF Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, AF Training Ribbon, Global War on Terror Service Award, had Top Secret Clearance, and received many letters of appreciation.
After retiring from the military to begin his battle with Leukemia, he attended Southern Connecticut State University. He had a passion for gaming and founded Castles & Chemo to fund cancer research and provide games for children to play during their treatments. He participated in the Sabre Drill Team at Maxwell Air Force Base and was a member of the and the Gaelic American Club, Fairfield.
John is survived by his mother, Tanya Gillick, and her partner Al Foiw, of Stratford; his father, James Gillick, of Shelton, and his fiancée, Debbie Deitz, of Stratford; his siblings, Kim Fazackerly and her husband, Matt, and their children, Fiona and Alex, of Milford, Tim Gillick and his wife, Cindy, of Ansonia, and Patrick Gillick, of Stratford.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. The funeral service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11am at the Pistey Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019