John J. Muratori
John Joseph Muratori, age 81, beloved husband of Patricia Muratori of Shelton, died peacefully on March 1, 2020. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will follow Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church. Online condolences and full obituary may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020