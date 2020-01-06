|
|
John A. Jackson Jr.
John (Jack) A. Jackson Jr. age 77, of Jensen Beach, FL, formerly of Stratford and Fairfield, CT, beloved husband of Deborah Coyle Jackson, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Norwalk, CT to the late John A. and Evelyn (Palmer) Jackson Sr., Jack grew up in Westport, CT, graduating from Staples High School in 1961. Jack was employed for 32 years by the State of Connecticut, first as a licensed electrician, and later as a building maintenance supervisor for Connecticut's technical high schools before his retirement in 2003. Jack and his wife Deb, traveled back and forth between CT and FL for 19 years, eventually becoming Florida residents a few years ago. Jack loved experiencing new restaurants and showing off his culinary skills while entertaining guests in his home. Jack loved the ocean and was an avid boater and fisherman both in Florida and Long Island Sound. Jack was a member of the Gaelic-American Club in Fairfield, CT and a member of the former Sons of Italy Club in Norwalk, CT. In addition to his loving wife Deborah, Jack is survived by two sisters, Flora (Carlos) Meilan and Rosemary Jackson; four step children: Michael (Marcia)Fenyes, Dalena (Michael) DeSena, Julie (Benjamin) Espino, and Jennifer (Matthew Helman) Casatelli-Helman; and six grandchildren: Paul, Anthony and Dominic DeSena; Evan and Elena Espino, and Gabriella Casatelli. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT. Burial immediately following in Assumption Cemetery on Greens Farms Road in Westport. Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020 at the Adzima Funeral Home on 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project in Jack's memory. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020