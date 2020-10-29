John S. Joaquim
Joseph S. Joaquim, age 58 of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on October 25, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on June 20, 1962 he was the son of the late Joao and Irene Joaquim. He was employed by the Trumbull Board of Education. Joseph loved all outdoor activities and was loved by all his family.
Survivors include his life partner, Cheryl Whiteley, his sons; Joseph and Matthew, his brothers; Virgilio (Georgianne), Antonio (Patricia), Albino (Sharon), Manuel (Nancy), his sisters; Anna (Joao), Celeste (Anthony), Maria (William), Julia (Louis), Lucia (Steve), Aurora, Kristine, 18 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five siblings.
Friends are invited to attend walk-through calling hours on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask to the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Joseph Joaquim to, Yale New Haven Transplantation Center/Patient Care Fund, Yale New Haven Hospital P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com