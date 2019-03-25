John Andrew Julian

Sep 4, 1944 - Feb 23, 2019

John Andrew Julian, formerly of the A. Julian Construction Company Inc., passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Davenport, Florida. Born September 4, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to John and Mary (Mei) Julian and lived a wonderful and prosperous life. John had a love for music, the Blues Brothers, and Disney World. He was an avid martial artist, retaining a 2nd degree black belt in Tae Kwon-Do, outdoorsman, wood worker, and loved working in his tomato gardens.

John worked as an electrician for the City of Bridgeport Housing Authority and later retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Mental Health. He enjoyed his later years in warm sunshine, that he loved, in Davenport, Florida. There, he enjoyed his frequent trips to the flea markets, theme parks, and the company of his loving puppies, Peanut, Foxy and Marley.

John leaves behind his loving wife, Wanna Julian and his extensive loving family to include, his brother, Andrew John Julian, his daughter, Jennifer and Dean Ferranti, his daughter, Claudina and Matt Manka, his son, John and Maria Julian, his daughter, Ana and Marc Santelli, his son, Eric Julian, his daughter, Mary Rose Julian, and his loving grandchildren, Michael McCarthy, Deanna Ferranti, Matthew Manka Jr., Bryana Julian, Kaylee Manka, Nicole Ferranti, Jasmine Julian, Mya Julian, Jacob Manka, Christian Julian, Madeline Manka, Milo Santelli, Vivian Julian, and Kyrie Santelli. His nephew, Jason and Tammy Julian, his nieces, Karen and Michele Julian, his nephew, Andrew Christopher Julian, his great-nieces and nephew, Ava Alves, Madison Julian and Logan Julian. His family members of the Anthony Julian Railroad Construction Company Inc., and his family members, Janet Zega, Karen Rusatsky Julian and Mareen Julian.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.. DIRECTLY in St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.