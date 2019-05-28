John Gus Kassay

John Gus Kassay of Fairfield passed away Saturday night at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary, son John and his wife Patti and their children John, Joe, and Kristiann; daughter JoAnn Swift and her husband Jack and their children John, Elizabeth, Michael, and David; son Frank and his wife Sarah and their children Brian and Ellen; and daughter Sharyn Reid and her husband Mike. He is survived by siblings Steve, Marge, and Helen. John was predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna, of Fairfield, and siblings Louie, Frank, Zoly, Barbara, and Betty. John served in the US Army during WWII and was deployed to Germany. He was an accomplished assembler at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford for over 42 years. John was old school, working hard, instilling values and morals into his children and grandchildren. He was loved by all that met him. His hobbies included golf, fishing, bowling, gardening, working around the house, and any sport the grandchildren were playing. His greatest joy in life was being with family. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. directly at the Calvin United Church of Christ, 901 Kings Hwy., Fairfield with burial to follow in Lawncroft Cemetery with full Military Honors. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvin United Church of Christ or to the American Legion Post 143 are requested.