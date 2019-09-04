Connecticut Post Obituaries
John Katrick Obituary
John L. Katrick
John "Jack" L. Katrick, 82, of West Haven, beloved husband for 53 years of the late Lillie Katrick, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on September 3, 2019. Born on May 10, 1937 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late John and Miriam Katrick. A graveside service will be celebrated on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice at https://www.hospice.com/product-category/memorial-gift/. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 5, 2019
