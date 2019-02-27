John Edward Kelly, Jr.

John Edward Kelly, Jr., of Fairfield and Easton, entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport in 1951, he was the son of John Edward Kelly and Ann Darak Kelly. John is survived by his mother and two sons Christopher (Jolene) of Easton and Jack (Ame) of New Hampshire. He is also survived by his three sisters Judy Cunningham (Bruce), Elizabeth DiLeo (Vincent) and Kathleen DePanfilis (Anthony) as well as his former wife Barbara Bowden and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Bradford and father John E Kelly. John graduated from Sacred Heart University and received his MBA from Fairfield University. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for many years. Being an outdoor enthusiast, John spent time fishing in the Adirondacks and on Long Island Sound, riding his British motorcycle through the backroads and woods of Connecticut and participating in local triathlons. Camping with his family and watching his sons' sports activities gave him much joy. He lived life fully and loved his family more than anything. He was especially proud of his sons. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private.