John "Jack" Julian Kliolz, age 67, died in his home in Fairfield on August 3rd, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Fairfield, graduating from Andrew Warde High School in 1971. He worked for the Town of Fairfield for over 40 years before retiring. Jack was an avid bowler and a huge sports fan especially the New York Yankees. Mr. Kliolz is survived by his three children, Kelly Yagud and her husband Roland Yagud of Norwalk, John C. Kliolz of St. Cloud Minnesota, Ryan Kliolz of New York, New York; step daughters Joann Simonelli and her husband Jim Simonelli of Fairfield, Tina Silkoff and husband Michael Silkoff of Derby; and seven grandchildren Jake, Jenna, James, Cassandra, Caitlin, Logan, and Connor. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Janice Kliolz, niece Sarah Daleb, and grandniece Savannah Gokee all of Shelton. He is also survived by several cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his second wife Sandra Kliolz, his parents Julian and Ethel Kliolz, and his youngest sister, Kimberly Kliolz. In keeping with his nature, services will be private and for immediate family only. To send expressions of love and sympathy to the family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2019