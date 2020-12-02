John M. Kucky, Sr.
John M. Kucky, Sr. age 90, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to the late Lucy Orticelli Kucky. Born in Bridgeport on February 2, 1930, he was a son of the late Michael and Margaret Durica Kucky and was a lifelong Bridgeport resident. John joined the United States Navy and proudly served his Country. Before his retirement, he worked in the shipping department at Raybestos for over 33 years and Sikorsky Aircraft. He was an avid bowler and in 1973 he held a world's record in duckpin bowling. He was a softball umpire for over 50 years and a volunteer at the Barnum Festival for many years. He was a diehard NY Yankees and NY Giants fan as well as the UCONN Women's Basketball. Above everything else his greatest enjoyment was spending time in his garden and visits with his grandkids. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his three loving children, Mark Kucky and his wife Debbie of Stratford, Keith Kucky and his wife Karen of Shelton, and Lynn Kucky Stonis and her husband Ed of Foxborough, MA; his nine loving grandchildren, Alyssa, Danielle, Summer, Joseph, Michael, Garrett, Trevor, Emerson, and Tenley and a sister, Dorothy Guadlianone; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John M. Kucky, Jr., a brother, Francis Kucky and a sister, Marge Stoliker.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a funeral and interment service with full military honors will be held privately for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
