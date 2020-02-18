|
|
John L. Cappella
John L. Cappella, age 72, beloved husband of Geraldine Zarzana Cappella of Monroe, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in New York, NY on June 17, 1947, John was a son of the late Nicholas and Carmella Fanuzzi Cappella and was a longtime resident of Monroe. John served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After the service he became a lineman with AT&T before joining the N.Y.P.D as a police officer for over 12 years until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post #176 of Monroe and the VFW. He was an avid antique collector and a handy man that could fix anything. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family especially with his grandson RJ. He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Geraldine of 42 years, survivors include two loving children, Nicole Goessinger and her husband Richard of Naugatuck and Joseph Cappella of Monroe, a brother, Anthony Cappella and his wife Sharon of Monroe and a cherished grandson, Richard John "RJ" as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and many wonderful cousins and old and dear friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Vincent "Jimmy" Cappella.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe, CT. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2020