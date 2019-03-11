Connecticut Post Obituaries
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
John L. Graham Obituary
John L. Graham
Richmondville - John L. Graham, 89, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
John was a member of the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.
John served as Mayor of Richmondville 3 terms. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and being a hamm radio operator.
John is predeceased by his wife, Elaine Graham; daughter, Sandrah Kasmin, and son, John Graham.
He is survived by his daughter: Deborah Fontaine; sons: Richard Graham, Robert Graham, and Lawrence Graham; tweleve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Katherine Maida.
A memorial service will be held at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171, Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY at 10 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A committal service with military honors will commence at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where he will be laid to rest with his loving wife of 58 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2019
