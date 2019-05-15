John L. Hopco

John Louis Hopco, age 89, of Shelton and formerly of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Josephine Naples Hopco. Born in Bridgeport on November 23, 1929, he was a son of the late John Hopco and Mary Petrasko Hopco. John attended Central High School before entering the U.S. Marine Corps, where he had served honorably during the Korean War. John later worked as a mason for the Local Union #2 before his retirement with many years of dedicated service. His faith was extremely important to him and evident as a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus St. Frances Cabrini Council 4096 and served as a Faithful Navigator. John was a proud member of the Greater Bridgeport Old Timers Athletic Association and the Marine Corps Detachment League of Stratford. He also was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers. He found great enjoyment serving as a committee member for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 103 of Bridgeport. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife Josephine of nearly 64 years, other survivors include his loving sons, Mark R. Hopco and his wife Matilda of Shelton and Paul J. Hopco and his wife Judy of Bethel, his cherished grandchildren, Melissa Rose Hopco, Matthew Robert Hopco, and Christian P. Hopco (predeceased) and his sisters, Ruth Hopco and Liz Csehak, both of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his step-mother, Marge Csehak and his brother, Emil Petro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment with full military honors will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.