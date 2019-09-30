|
John L. Searles
John L. Searles, age 72, of Beacon Falls, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Sanford, Maine, he was a son of the late John L. Sr. and Anna Searles. A U.S. Navy veteran, John was a retired truck driver for Dalling construction with over 15 years of dedicated service. John was loved by many for his free spirit and big heart. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, riding his Harley on sunny days, listening to country music, watching the Redskins play football, hunting and traveling to Cape Cod with his friends, who lovingly referred to him as "The Chief." He loved watching NASCAR races and, for many years, raced his stock car at the Waterford Speed Bowl. John will be deeply missed by his family and all those who adored him. He was predeceased by a daughter Shannon Searles, brother Gerald Searles and sister Eva Booth. Survivors include his former spouse and friend, Lynn Searles of Monroe, three loving children, Raymond Searles of Middlebury, John L. Searles III of New York City, and Keri-Ann Ventresca and her husband Anthony of Monroe, three cherished grandchildren, Shannon Searles and Maia and Cristian Ventresca, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 1, 2019