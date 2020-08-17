John La Croix
John La Croix, age 73, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on Saturday August 15, 2020. John was born on July 28, 1947, in Bridgeport, CT son of the late Christopher and Katherine (Tickey) La Croix. John was raised in Bridgeport and graduated from Harding High School in 1965. He was a postal clerk for many years for the United States Postal Service working out of the Bridgeport branch until his retirement. John loved music, going to concerts and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving daughter Melanie Nedder, her husband Stephen, and cherished granddaughters Riley, Reagan, and Sabrina Nedder all of Attleboro MA; several close cousins, and lifelong friends who are like family. John was predeceased his brother Harry, and his sister Kathy La Croix. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm in Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Tnpk, Fairfield. When attending please adhere to social distances and wear a mask. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby, are entrusted with the arrangements. A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, buy some stamps, write a letter to a friend, and support the USPS. Donations can also be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at www.stjude.org/donate
. Leave a condolence to the family at www.adzimafh.com