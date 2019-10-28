|
John J. Lauro
John J. Lauro, age 85, of Monroe and formerly of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Nancy Smeraglino Lauro, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on May 25, 1934, he was a son of the late Gerardo and Mary Testani Lauro. A retired employee of R & S Electrical Supply Co. in Stratford; John enjoyed helping the many customers and making lasting friendships throughout his 40 years of dedicated service. His greatest role was that of a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Great Poppie. He was at his best when the family was together, and when his great-grandchildren were around, his smile could light up the room. His interests included gardening, playing dominoes, and playing bingo with his wife. In his younger years, he liked to go on cruises and visit Las Vegas. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Survivors include two loving daughters, Marisa Tsalapatanis and her husband John of Easton and Carol Trotta and her husband Michael of Virginia, five cherished grandchildren, Laura DiMeglio and her husband Michael, Ashley Favreau and her husband Ben, Chelsea Tsalapatanis, Jacquelyn Trotta and Michael Trotta Jr., two cherished great-grandchildren, Addison and Jackson DiMeglio; sisters-in-law, Virginia Lauro and Elizabeth Lauro, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Gerardo and Andrew Lauro and sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Murphy Casagrande. The family would like to thank his longtime caregiver and friend, Peter Galazka for the care, love and compassion given to John. Also, thank you to Mary Schiano, his physical therapist and friend, who went above and beyond to comfort him and make him smile. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 9:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to . To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019