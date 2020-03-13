|
|
John J. LeClair
John J. LeClair, 70, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home. John was a proud Air Force Veteran of 34 years, participating in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf conflicts. He received an Associate Degree in Metallurgy from STCC and continued his Service career with the Department of Defense, retiring in 2008. He leaves his wife Joanne (Talone) LeClair, daughters: Crystal Kern and husband Randy and Bonnie Sepiol and husband Frank, brothers: Joseph and William LeClair, sister: Bertha Gannon and grandchildren: Mackenzie and Jayden Kern. He was predeceased by his brother Robert LeClair. John's Funeral Service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, March 17th at 2 p.m. at MA Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020