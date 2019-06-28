John W. Lemachko

John W. Lemachko, age 69, peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2019, at Danbury Hospital, with his family by his side. John was born in Bridgeport on February 26, 1950, son of the late Max Lemachko and Bernice Peterson Lemachko. He was employed as a tool & die maker at Precision Tool in Milford for over forty years. John was a voracious reader and enjoyed fishing, watching science fiction movies and going to flea markets. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Kristin Lemachko of Ansonia, Jamie Leo (Jeremy) of Hebron, Danielle Lemachko of West Haven and Jessica Lemachko of Seymour, caring sister, Janice Hugya (David) of Ansonia, aunt and uncle, Alice & Gene Dolega of Trumbull, former wife and friend, Nancy Lemachko of Seymour, cherished grandchildren, Kayleigh Lemachko and Savannah, Grayson and Connor Leo as well as several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. His funeral service will be private and burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 29, 2019