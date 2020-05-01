John Lockshier
It is with great sadness that the family of John "Jack" Lockshier, 76, of Stratford, CT announce his passing on April 25, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 3, 1943 to the late Catherine (Tiernan) Lockshier and Clement Lockshier and was a Roofing Contractor and owner of Lockshier Roofing, for over 50 years. Jack had a passion for boating and fishing and was a lifelong member of the Pootatuck Yacht Club in Stratford. He was affectionately called Captain Jack, by his friends. Not only was Jack a licensed boat Captain but he was also a licensed airplane pilot and he had a love for both. Jack loved restoring boats, flipping houses, fishing, flying and spending time with his friends and family. He is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Patrick Lockshier. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Noelle Foito and her partner, Tony Rodrigues of Branford, Tiffany Tortora and her husband Michael of Easton, CT, his brother Michael "Mickey" Lockshier and his wife Linda of Stratford, former spouse Carol Lockshier and several nieces and nephews. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren Daniel Foito, with whom he shared the love of flying, Christian Foito, with whom he shared the love of fishing, Michael Tortora, Ava Tortora, Josie Tortora and Evan Tortora.
Services for Jack will be announced later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's honor, to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Michaeljfox.org. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
