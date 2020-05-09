John Lotty
1945 - 2020
John F. Lotty
John F. Lotty, age 74, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Susan (Broderick) Lotty, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late R. Gordon Lotty and Anne Lotty, he was raised in Trumbull and had been a Fairfield resident for the last 35 years. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School '63 and received his BS in Business Administration for UConn Storrs in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and enjoyed a lengthy career in residential financial services. John liked to dabble in real estate and maintained his real estate broker's license. He was a former member, and Past Treasurer of the Patterson Club. Besides spending time with his loving wife, sons and cherished grandchildren, his true passions were golf, basketball, real estate and cars. Survivors in addition to his loving wife of 52 years include two beloved sons, Matthew Lotty of Fairfield and Mark Lotty and his wife Lauren of Fairfield; three adoring grandchildren, Brendan, Ryan and Harlow; two sisters, Sandra Yanosy of Florida and Barbara Hinz of Danbury and several nieces and nephews. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. A public Mass and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in John's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or the First Tee of CT, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
John was incredibly committed to the Strstfield Falls community. He gave generously of his time and talents for the benefit of the entire community. He was a wonderful human being and a good friend. John will be greatly missed. Please accept our condolences. May John's memory be a blessing to all of you....
Ann Treidel
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
