John F. Lotty
John F. Lotty, age 74, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Susan (Broderick) Lotty, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late R. Gordon Lotty and Anne Lotty, he was raised in Trumbull and had been a Fairfield resident for the last 35 years. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School '63 and received his BS in Business Administration for UConn Storrs in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and enjoyed a lengthy career in residential financial services. John liked to dabble in real estate and maintained his real estate broker's license. He was a former member, and Past Treasurer of the Patterson Club. Besides spending time with his loving wife, sons and cherished grandchildren, his true passions were golf, basketball, real estate and cars. Survivors in addition to his loving wife of 52 years include two beloved sons, Matthew Lotty of Fairfield and Mark Lotty and his wife Lauren of Fairfield; three adoring grandchildren, Brendan, Ryan and Harlow; two sisters, Sandra Yanosy of Florida and Barbara Hinz of Danbury and several nieces and nephews. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. A public Mass and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in John's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or the First Tee of CT, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
John F. Lotty, age 74, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Susan (Broderick) Lotty, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late R. Gordon Lotty and Anne Lotty, he was raised in Trumbull and had been a Fairfield resident for the last 35 years. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School '63 and received his BS in Business Administration for UConn Storrs in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and enjoyed a lengthy career in residential financial services. John liked to dabble in real estate and maintained his real estate broker's license. He was a former member, and Past Treasurer of the Patterson Club. Besides spending time with his loving wife, sons and cherished grandchildren, his true passions were golf, basketball, real estate and cars. Survivors in addition to his loving wife of 52 years include two beloved sons, Matthew Lotty of Fairfield and Mark Lotty and his wife Lauren of Fairfield; three adoring grandchildren, Brendan, Ryan and Harlow; two sisters, Sandra Yanosy of Florida and Barbara Hinz of Danbury and several nieces and nephews. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. A public Mass and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in John's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or the First Tee of CT, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.