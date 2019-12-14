|
John J. Loughlin
John J. Loughlin passed away on November 8, 2019, joining his beloved wife, Marilyn in Heaven. Just after arriving in Boca Raton in 1980 he joined a company repairing appliances and after several years he was hired at IBM and became head of Fire Security. Prior to moving to Boca Raton he was employed by General Electric as an appliance repairman. In 1993 he and his wife moved to Dunnellon after taking an early retirement from IBM.
John leaves his two daughters, Robin Nelson and Lisa Loughlin; a brother-in-law John Bolack; sister-in-law Jeanette Loughlin; nephew Bill Loughlin and niece Susan Loughlin. He was predeceased by two brothers William Loughlin and James Loughlin.
Services will be held in Stratford, CT and will be announced at later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County: P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34481.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL. (352)489-2429
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019