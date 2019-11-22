|
|
John M. Boiano, Sr.
John M. Boiano, Sr., age 102 of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Rose Cennamo Boiano, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital. John was born in Bridgeport, son to the late Ralph and Mary Averga Boiano, and was a lifelong resident. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II. Survivors include his devoted son John M. Boiano, Jr. of New York, NY, a sister-in-law Hazel Cennamo, nieces Lucille Giattino, Nancy Blanchard, and Cheryl Mielniczk, and a nephew John Cennano. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Ralph Boiano. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call Monday after 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2019