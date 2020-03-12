|
John M. Masulli
John Matthew Masulli (Papa), age 67, of Stratford, beloved husband of Kathleen Mastrione Masulli passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by friends and family on Wednesday March 11, 2020 after a long illness. John was born in Bridgeport on September 5, 1952 to the late John and Juliette (Mitchell) Masulli and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired Quality Assurance Lead Inspector for 35 years at Sikorsky Aircraft, where he was a loyal and proud member of Teamsters Union Local 1150. John was a passionate hobbyist and collector of model railroad trains and was a member of the New Haven Railroad Technical & Historical Association. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants, and enjoyed history and researching family ancestry. John was a food enthusiast who loved the beach, his home garden, taking rides to the Lordship Seawall, and vacationing in Cape Cod, but above all else, loved being Papa. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 44 years include his devoted children, Alan Carl Masulli and his wife Diana of Unionville, Karen Anne Prete and her husband Jeffrey of East Haven, cherished grandchildren, Frank John Prete, John (Johnny) Matthew Masulli III and Francesca Marie Masulli, brothers, Gabriel Masulli of Shelton and Louis Masulli of Oxford, a sister, Debra Ducoff (Jeffrey Wright) of Oxford, nephew, Matthew Alan Ducoff and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, John Matthew Masulli II, and a sister, Gail Klimkowski-Sylvia. John's family would like to thank his best friends, Tom Pinto and Bill Marino for their constant love and support. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16th from 4-8 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, a prayer service will be at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020