John F. "Jack" Mason

John F. "Jack" Mason, age 84 of West Haven, formerly of Milford, beloved companion of over 40 years to the late Dr. Gloria Marino, passed away March 19, 2019 at Regal Care of West Haven. John was born in Bridgeport, November 8, 1934, son of the late John and Doris Morse and stepson of the late Jim Piccone. John was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1951 and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked as a car dealer for Page Motors of Milford and Steven's Ford of Milford for many years until his retirement. Active in the community, he was the past president of the Devon Rotary Club, and a member of the American Legion Post 196 of Milford. Jack was well known in the Milford community. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching sports with his many friends. Jack had several nicknames including "Black Jack" because of his talent for selling used cars. In addition, he was also known as "Sheriff Mason". Jack played the trumpet every year at the start of the Kentucky Derby for his friends and family. Jack loved his family and was a wonderful father, companion, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his sons Michael Mason of Milford, and Richard Mason of West Haven, his grandchildren Jay Mason, Elizabeth Parent, and Hailey Marino, his stepdaughter Kathryn Giordano and her husband Richard of Milford, his daughter-in-law Kimberly Marino of Uncasville and two nieces. Besides his companion Dr. Gloria Marino and his parents, he was predeceased by his son John Mason, his daughter Lynda Mason, his brother Jerry Mason, his stepsons Anthony J. Marino and Christopher Marino, and a nephew, Bobby Mason. Calling hours will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A prayer service will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary