|
|
John J. Matera
John J. Matera, age 83, of Milford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Josephine Sagnella Matera. Born in Bridgeport on November 15, 1935, he was a son of the late James and Annette Inglis Matera. A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Matera had served honorably during the Cold War, stationed in Berlin. Mr. Matera obtained his business degree from the University of Bridgeport and later worked as a Data Center Specialist with the law firm of Sullivan and Cromwell on Wall Street in New York City for nearly 20 years before his retirement. He was an avid golfer and proud member of both the Riverview and Grassy Hill Country Clubs, where he has accumulated a "Hole in One" four times and built many lasting friendships. Above all else however, he found the greatest enjoyment while spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored very much. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his beloved wife Josephine of nearly 59 years, other survivors include his loving children, John Matera and his wife Mary of Monroe, Lynn Drenth and her husband Roger of Milford and Mark Matera and his wife Michele of Portland, his cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Ryan Matera, Brian Drenth and Mark Anthony and Nicolas Matera, his brothers, Pat Matera of Monroe and James Matera, Jr. and his wife Mary of Stratford, his sister, Carol Matera Bonvicini of Milford as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to John's aide Lauren as well as his nurse, Alexa for the care and compassion they have provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann Church (St. Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Interment with military honors will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 7, 2019