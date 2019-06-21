John J. McGarry

Nov 24, 1923 - June 19, 2019

John J. McGarry, age 95, of Stratford, beloved husband of Frances (McGovern) McGarry, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. McGarry was born November 24, 1923 in New Haven, son of the late Henry and Mary (Kelly) McGarry and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II, a graduate of New York University and was a retired woodshop teacher for Bunnell High School. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and NY Giant fan. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, golfing, reading his daily "NY Times" cover to cover and was an all-around handyman who could fix anything. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his daughter, Lynn Atkins; granddaughter, Chloe Atkins and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Gail McGarry. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Saint Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. Friends may visit with his family before Mass time from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ASPCA, 359 Spring Hill Rd, Monroe, CT 06468, www.aspca.org/donate. For further details or to leave condolences, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary