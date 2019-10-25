|
|
John F. McGarry
John F. McGarry II, age 70, of Stratford, passed away at St. Mary's Hospice in Waterbury on October 24, 2019. John was born in Japan on February 27, 1949 to the late Dr. John and Virginia (Rose) McGarry and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Trumbull High School, and earned a BS from the University of Vermont, and his JD from the University of Bridgeport Law School. He was a retired senior probation officer for the State of Connecticut. John enjoyed everything "Science Fiction" and was a generous donor to . Survivors include his devoted siblings, Stephen C. McGarry and his wife Diana of Maryland, David B. McGarry and his wife Patricia of Vermont, and Susan McDermott and her husband Patrick of Shelton, cherished nieces and nephews, Megan, Andrea, and Craig (Joanne) McGarry, Kristen (Scott) Gulner, Lindsey McGarry, Kelly (Steve) Cominsky, and Sara McDermott, and several great-nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring can donate in memory of John to St. Jude Children's' Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019