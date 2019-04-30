John A. Mezzoni

John A. Mezzoni, age 85 of Stratford, beloved husband of Loretta (Hvizdo) Mezzoni, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. John was born on August 10, 1933 to the late Ralph and Philomena (Parrella) Mezzoni.

John graduated from Stratford High School and went on to attend classes at the University of Bridgeport. He was a corporal in US Army and served during the Korean War. He was a longtime of employee of American Chain and Cable in Bridgeport and finished his career at Dictaphone in Stratford. John was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Mark's Church. Family was the most important thing to John, and he made the family close by gathering everyone for Sunday macaroni dinners and summer pool days. He also loved to travel. John enjoyed documenting these moments and more through photography. John was an avid gardener and loved to be outdoors.

John is survived by his wife, Loretta Mezzoni; his daughter, Laura Botelho and husband, Eric, of Seymour; his son, Ralph Mezzoni, of Derby; his granddaughter, the light of his life whom he cherished most of all, Samantha Grace Botelho; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, Ralph, and Louis Mezzoni.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Russell Augustine on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. directly at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.