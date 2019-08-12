Connecticut Post Obituaries
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
John "Mo" Monahan


1948 - 2019
John "Mo" Monahan Obituary
John "Mo" Monahan
John "Mo" Monahan, age 71, of Derby entered into rest on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Orange Health Care Center. He was the husband of 30 years to Paula (Jakabauski) Monahan. John was born in Derby on August 5, 1948, son of the late John and Irene (Manion) Monahan and was a lifelong Derby resident. He was a graduate of Derby High School Class of 1966. He was a Canteen and Catering Driver for many years before working at Walgreens. John coached youth athletics for many years in Derby including Biddy League, Little League and Pop Warner. He also was the Derby High School Basketball and the assistant High School Football Coach. John also was an avid NY Yankees, UCONN sports fan and enjoyed trips to the casino. Most of all, he adored spending time with his grandchildren. He is the loving father of Shaun Monahan and his wife Lisa and brother of the late Jordan Monahan. John is the beloved grandfather of Colin and Abriana Monahan. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral service will follow at the parlor at 7:00 p.m. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, NY, NY 10004. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019
