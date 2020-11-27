1/1
John Moran
1934 - 2020
John T. Moran
September 12, 1934 - November 24, 2020John Thomas Moran died on November 24, 2020, in his home in Norwalk, Connecticut, from natural causes. He was 86 years old and is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Marilyn; three daughters, Kimberly, Colleen, and Marissa, and their spouses, Bernie Singer, Joseph Vitti, and Seth Gantman; his son, Sean; and two grandchildren, Isabella Vitti and Cree Vitti. He was predeceased by his son, John T. Moran, Jr. He is also survived by a brother, Francis Moran; sister-in-law, Patricia Moran; and sister, Kathleen Wilchacky; as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1934. He graduated from St. Joseph University where he played basketball and baseball. An avid sports fan, John particularly enjoyed watching Notre Dame football and whatever basketball game featured LeBron James. John worked hard throughout his life to achieve personal and professional success, working in sales for large companies before starting his own business in advertising sales, which he ran until his retirement in 2012. John and Marilyn Moran are members of Shore and Country Club in Norwalk, and John enjoyed sitting by the water and watching the boats on the Long Island Sound. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, particularly via cruise ship, and never tired of reading history books during quiet moments at home. John was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at Church of the Assumption in Westport where he served as a lector for many years. He also frequently attended Mass at St. Mary's in Norwalk. He was a resident of Norwalk for 35 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport, CT 06880.



Published in Westport-News & Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
