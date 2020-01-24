|
|
REV. JOHN WILLIAM MOUNING
Reverend John William Mouning, 83 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Community Baptist Church, 714 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport, Friends are invited to the viewing Monday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020