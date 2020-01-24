Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Community Baptist Church
714 Boston Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Community Baptist Church
714 Boston Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mouning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mouning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Mouning Obituary
REV. JOHN WILLIAM MOUNING
Reverend John William Mouning, 83 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Community Baptist Church, 714 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Interment will follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport, Friends are invited to the viewing Monday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -