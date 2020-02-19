Connecticut Post Obituaries
John N. Tomatore Jr.


1943 - 2020
John N. Tomatore Jr. Obituary
John N. Tomatore Jr.
July 11, 1943 - February 14, 2020John N. Tomatore Jr., 76, of Woodbridge, formerly of Trumbull, beloved husband of the late Ruth Mulligan Tomatore, passed away on February 14, 2020 in the Linden at Woodbridge. Loving father of Suzanne (Brack Bivins) Tomatore of New York. Grandfather of Brack Luca and Luna Bivins. John was born in Bridgeport on July 11, 1943 son of the late John N. and Mary Verdicchio Tomatore Sr. Prior to his retirement John was a technician for AT&T.
Arrangements in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. At the request of the Tomatore family all services will be private. Sign John's guest book online at www.portofuneralhomes.net.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020
