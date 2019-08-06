|
John F. O'Neil
John F. O'Neil (Jack) passed away from cancer on July 30, 2019, after a four-month-long illness. He was 95 years old. Jack was born in Derby, Connecticut, to John Frank O'Neil and Marie Vane O'Neil. He grew up happily surrounded by many relatives from both sides of his family. One of his uncles introduced him to the piano, which started him on his lifelong journey in music. Jack met the love of his life, Anna Antoinette Cerritelli, when they were both working in a defense plant in his hometown of Ansonia, Connecticut, during World War II. Though he had a military-service deferment due to the death of his father, Jack joined the U. S Navy in 1944. Jack and Anna married in 1945, and went on to raise five children together.
After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, Jack returned home, where he worked as an early TV and radio repairman. He eventually became a helicopter electronics technician (and foreman) at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, Connecticut, where he worked for more than 30 years. Shortly after his retirement in 1986, he devoted himself to caring for Anna, until her passing from Alzheimer's disease in May, 2003. In 2006 Jack relocated to Monterey to live with his daughter Lynn.
For nearly nine decades, Jack played the piano -- in New York City, the Catskills, New Haven, and many places in-between. During that time, Doc Severnsen, Bobby Hackett, Horace Silver, Lou Monte, and Hot Lips Page had the honor of appearing onstage with Jack. In recent years he has been a fixture on the Monterey music scene with a dedicated following.
Jack was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and friend to many. He is survived by his five children: John (wife Carol, son Shaun, and daughter Sara), David (wife Audrey, daughters Emily and Erin), Barbara Clifford (sons William and Brian Brown), Nancy Carroll (husband Rob, daughter Laura, sons Robert and Timothy), Lynn Yeh (husband Cary, daughter Anna, son David); as well as his brother James Robert, 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was a true inspiration to his entire family, who will miss him dearly.
Donations may be sent to the Ann O'Neil Memorial for Integrity Award at The Valley Community Foundation, 253-A Elizabeth Street, Derby, Connecticut 06418; https://www.valleyfoundation.org/DonateOnline.aspx
