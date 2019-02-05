John P. Kelly

John P. Kelly, age 91, husband of Frances Kelly, entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport on April 7, 1927 to John P. and Gertrude Smith Kelly.

At age 18 he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the last days of WWII and served as a sergeant in the post war army. He returned to Harding High School to complete one course and graduated in 1947 after his discharge. In 1947 he joined Sikorsky Aircraft at its South Ave., Bridgeport location. John retired as Spares Production Control Manager in 1990 after 43 years of dedication to a job that he loved.

He was a generous supporter of the Stratford Library and was an avid reader. He enjoyed working in the garden for almost 50 years. John was a proud father of four sons and took pride in everything they attempted or accomplished.

In addition to Fran, his wife since July 28, 1951, he is survived by his sons Kevin (Sherrie), of Tucson, AZ, Brian (Christina), of Stratford, Stephen (Socorro Diaz), of Monroe, and David, of Stratford; four grandchildren, Jeremy and Erin Kelly, and Tori Ann and Jason Kelly; two step-grandchildren, Dania Meninger and Dawn Distasi; and two great-grandsons, Eric and Leo Distasi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment at the family lot at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, will be private. Friends may call Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, per his wishes, John would be honored with a remembrance contribution to American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032.