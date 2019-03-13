John V. Pagliaroli

John V. Pagliaroli, age 78, entered into eternal rest March 8, 2019 in Milford Rehabilitation where he was residing. Born in Tuckahoe, NY on October 4, 1940, he was the son of the late Anthony Pagliaroli and Madeline Ceci Pagliaroli. John worked for Allied Elevator Company for 23 years as a service mechanic, he then worked for the Salvation Army for several years helping disadvantaged and challenged people acclimate to society. His last job before retiring was with Walmart as an assembler. He loved the beach, having coffee with his lifelong best friend John, having Sunday dinner at his sister's house, and volunteering his time with his church and friends, especially Dave Pylon amongst others. Survivors include his daughter, Christina Davio Ferrin and her husband and two children of Tewksbury, MA, 2 nephews, David Moody and his family of Milford and Joseph Moody, several great-nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Burnt Plains Rd., Milford, CT on Saturday, March 16th at 11 a.m.