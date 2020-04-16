Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
John Parker


1919 - 2020
John Parker Obituary
John "Ken "Parker
John "Ken "Parker, age 100, of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Carleton in Fairfield. Ken was the loving husband of the late Catherine "Kay "Parker, who he was married to for 60 years.
Born on September 14, 1919. He was a lifelong Seaside Village resident and graduate of Harding High School class of 1936. He was retired from The Bullard Company as an Engineer and Chief Inspector. Ken loved opera and classical music and sang with a barbershop quartet. He was also an avid golfer at Fairchild Wheeler.
In addition to his wife Kay, he was predeceased by his parents Earl and Anna Parker, his brother Edward (Esther) Parker, sister Bette (Eugene) Gilroy, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Alice and Charles Obert, son-in-law Stephen Cavallo, and granddaughter Nancy Sue Miller.
He will be dearly missed by his children, Phyllis (George) Miller, Diane Cavallo, and Lawrence Parker. His grandchildren Bill, David, Todd, Jill and Mark Miller. Michelle Harper, Kim Cavallo-Daniele, Denise Colon and Kristine Parker. His great-grandchildren Richard, Ashley, Jake, Linnea, Erin, Julia, Justin, Olivia, Matthew, Stephen, Kaylee, Manny, Sebastien and Vianna as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Carleton, especially the East Wing for the loving care they gave to Ken for the past four years. You were all a second family whom he loved.
Be at peace Dad, we were blessed to have this wonderful man in our lives for such a long time and family came from near and far to celebrate his 100th birthday this past September. We are grateful for generations of such beautiful memories. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020
