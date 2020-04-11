Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Luz de Paz - Bridgeport
426 E. Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06608
203-330-8081
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pelligra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pelligra


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Pelligra Obituary
John Pelligra
July 31, 1958 - April 8, 2020John Ralph Pelligra, age 61, of Bridgeport, departed this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank E. and Joyce Chaisson Pelligra. He attended Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield and worked and lived in the area his entire life. John loved the outdoors and was an adept camper, hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his two brothers, Frank and his wife, Carol, of Easton and Dean and his wife, Carrie, of Trumbull as well as four nieces and nephews: Candice, Maxine, Graham, and Sally. Due to concerns regarding social gatherings at this time, services will be held privately and at the convenience of family. His ashes will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield.
His services were entrusted with Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home) 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -