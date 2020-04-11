|
John Pelligra
July 31, 1958 - April 8, 2020John Ralph Pelligra, age 61, of Bridgeport, departed this world unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank E. and Joyce Chaisson Pelligra. He attended Andrew Warde High School in Fairfield and worked and lived in the area his entire life. John loved the outdoors and was an adept camper, hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his two brothers, Frank and his wife, Carol, of Easton and Dean and his wife, Carrie, of Trumbull as well as four nieces and nephews: Candice, Maxine, Graham, and Sally. Due to concerns regarding social gatherings at this time, services will be held privately and at the convenience of family. His ashes will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield.
His services were entrusted with Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home) 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020