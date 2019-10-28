|
John D. Poole
John D. Poole, age 59 of Milford, passed away at home with hospice care on October 26, 2019. John was born in Bronxville, NY, September 25, 1960, son of the late John R. and Josephine Chmiel Poole. John was a lifelong Stratford resident and graduated from Stratford High School class of 1978, SCSU class of 1983, and NYU Tandon School of Engineering class of 1988. He recently retired from a long career as a Computer Software Engineer, most recently with Oracle Fusion Adaptive Intelligence. Among his many activities and interests were rowing as a member of the New Haven Rowing Club, and historic preservation as a member of Milford Preservation Trust, the Stratford Historical Society, and as President of the Derby Historical Society. He also had a passion for Colonial-era Timber frame homes and Sustainable Green Energy Home Restoration. Recently married, he is survived by his wife Regina Cahill Poole, three step-children, and five step-granddaughters. He is also survived by cousins Frances Hope and Nancy McClellan. An Interment Memorial Service will be announced and open to the public. In his memory, contributions can be made to the lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019