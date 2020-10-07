1/1
John Popielasz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Andrew Popielasz
John Andrew Popielasz, age 93, of Stratford passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary (Shostak) Popielasz.
Born in New Hope, PA on January 27, 1927 he was a son of the late Peter and Mamie (Noroelie) Popielasz. John was a huge car fanatic who appreciated all cars but was especially fond of the older models.
Besides his wife Mary, John is survived by his sons, John Alan Popielasz (Sue) of Huntsville, AL, and Gary Michael Popielasz (Nancy Deslauriers) of Seymour, CT, his daughter Donna Marie DiToro (John) of Cordillera, CO, his grandchildren, Robert, Suanne, Brian James, Lisa, Jessica, and great grandchildren, Jaylen, Zachary, Riley, Aaron, Anthony, Elizabeth and Delaney. He was predeceased by his brother William Popielasz, and sisters Anna Homa, Sophie Daniels, Josephine Choromanski, Helen Borsos and Mary Rhodes.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions all services will be held privately with interment at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date for friends and family. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved