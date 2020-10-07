John Popielasz

John Andrew Popielasz
John Andrew Popielasz, age 93, of Stratford passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary (Shostak) Popielasz.
Born in New Hope, PA on January 27, 1927 he was a son of the late Peter and Mamie (Noroelie) Popielasz. John was a huge car fanatic who appreciated all cars but was especially fond of the older models.
Besides his wife Mary, John is survived by his sons, John Alan Popielasz (Sue) of Huntsville, AL, and Gary Michael Popielasz (Nancy Deslauriers) of Seymour, CT, his daughter Donna Marie DiToro (John) of Cordillera, CO, his grandchildren, Robert, Suanne, Brian James, Lisa, Jessica, and great grandchildren, Jaylen, Zachary, Riley, Aaron, Anthony, Elizabeth and Delaney. He was predeceased by his brother William Popielasz, and sisters Anna Homa, Sophie Daniels, Josephine Choromanski, Helen Borsos and Mary Rhodes.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions all services will be held privately with interment at Mt. Grove Cemetery, Easton. A Celebration of John's life will be held at a later date for friends and family. To offer online condolences to his family, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com