John R. Granatie Sr.
Mr. John R. Granatie Sr. 90 of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Griffin Hospital. He is the husband to the late Shirley Wannagot Granatie.
He was born in Ansonia on April 11, 1929 son of the late John J. and Elsie (Ford) Granatie. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School, Veteran of Korean War U.S. Army, retired shop foreman for the Farrel Co. He was the past chief driver and Captain for the Charter Hose Fire Dept., member of the Valley Fire Chiefs, past commander and Chaplin of the Gorden Visselli American Legion Post # 50, past president of the Derby Senior Center, a member of the Joseph A. Doyle Senior Center in Ansonia and served as the Democratic City Sheriff for many years.
Survivors are 2 daughters Deborah (Michael) Sadick of Shelton, Lynn (David) Mitel of Milford, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his companion Gwenn Kadic of Derby. He was predeceased by 2 sons John R. Granatie Jr., Thomas Granatie and his sister Bernice Granatie.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. the Bennett Funeral Home 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Thursday you are requested to meet the family at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St., Ansonia for a mass of Christian Burial. Burial with full military honors will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Charter Hose Fire Dept. in care of the funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019