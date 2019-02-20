Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
John Renaud
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home
982 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
John Renaud


John "Jack" Renaud
On Monday, February 11, 2019 John "Jack" Renaud, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 77. Jack was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 19, 1941 to Armand and Vera Renaud. He attended Tyler School in Providence where he met his wife of 57 years, Lynn Buckley Renaud. He graduated from LaSalle Academy and then from Bryant College in 1962. They resided in Monroe, CT and Narragansett, RI, where they enjoyed their retirement "by the sea".
Jack worked over 35 years at the General Electric Company in Bridgeport, CT, New York, NY and a 3 year assignment in Puerto Rico. He was the manager of GE's Customer Service and Distribution Organization and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Jack was a keen athlete in school and had a particular affection for the Red Sox and the UCONN women's basketball team.
He is survived by his wife Lynn; his four children: Brian (Somchai) Renaud of Williamstown, MA; Cheryl (Anthony) Dowd of Fairfield, CT; Kevin Renaud of San Francisco, CA; And Aimee (Michael) Renaud of Sea Cliff, NY. Also survived by his brother, Edward (Maureen) Renaud of Providence, RI, his five grandchildren, Nate, Graham and Emmett Dowd and Hadley and Tyler Renaud, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Armand and Robert Renaud.
Jack was a devoted family man with a quick wit and loved watching his grandsons play baseball and basketball over the years. He will be greatly missed.
A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Trainor Funeral Home in Warwick, RI with a funeral mass at St. Mary's Church in Cranston to follow at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America in lieu of flowers.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019
