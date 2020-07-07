1/1
John Rodrigues
1956 - 2020
John Labaredas Rodrigues
John L. Rodrigues passed away on April 10, 2020. John was born in Pedrario, Portugal on June 20, 1956 and was the son of the late Antonio and Gracinda Rodrigues. He is survived by his Wife Maria; his children, Christopher, Natalie, and Tina; his siblings, Maria O'Dwyer, Bina Pires (Tony), Jaime Rodrigues (Cindy), Delfim Rodrigues, and Beth Cinelli (Ponch), as well several nieces and nephews.
John enjoyed playing soccer in his younger years and became an avid and great pool player later in his life, playing in a league and in tournaments with a group of his good friends. He loved watching the Portuguese soccer games and was a die-hard Jets fan. One of his favorite things to do on occasion was to take a day trip to the casino with his brothers and sisters. He also loved spending time with his family where the topic of conversation was always reminiscing about the past.
His siblings will be having a memorial mass to celebrate John on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Huntington Rd., Bridgeport, CT. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the church can only accommodate 75 people at the mass, as they must abide to the social distancing regulations, and everyone must wear a mask. However, the mass will also be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page. Please log into Facebook and friend "Fatima Church" to view the mass. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
