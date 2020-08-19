John "Ron" Wahlquist

Nov 28, 1949 - Aug 17, 2020

John Roni ("Ron") Wahlquist 70, of Milford, passed away Monday, August 17th at Bridgeport Hospital.

He was born in Gothenburg, Sweden, the son of John Wahlquist and Lisa (nee) Ronberg. The family emigrated to New York in 1952, eventually settling in Stamford, Conn. He worked with his father in a family floor finishing business before striking out into engineering, designing chemical plants across the United States, most recently with Idea Engineering of Milford. He was an avid regional baseball player in Connecticut, and later could be found in front of the TV whenever the Yankees, Mets, or Red Sox were broadcast.

Wahlquist was the winner of many awards, including World's Best Dad, Most Loyal Friend, Funniest Party Guest, and Most Loving Husband Ever. He was happiest tending tomatoes and rosebushes, refinishing vintage furniture, or reminiscing about his family and his many beloved pets.

Ron is survived by his wife, Christine (Hoffman), sisters Desiree Negri and Marita (Rob) Choquette, brother Leif, children Evan, Russell (Liz) and Jessica (Dan), nephews Andrew Negri (Maura), Stephen Choquette, and Brett Rochon, nieces Amanda Negri and Tracie Choquette, step-daughter Abigail (Adam) Orshefsky, and grandson Danny Orshefsky, along with many dear relatives, friends and colleagues.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to German Shepherd Rescue of New England or Trinity Lutheran Church, Milford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store