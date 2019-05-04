John J. Ruf

John J. Ruf ("Jack"), longtime Weston resident, businessman, avid sailor, passionate painter, "paraprofessional" chef, frustrated golfer, hilarious quipster, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home last week. Jack was born to the late James A. and Bridgid N. Ruf in Jersey City, NJ in 1944 and grew up, lakeside, in Wanamassa, NJ where he attended Red Bank Catholic High School and was a wrestler. He graduated from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, both as an undergraduate (B.S., Finance) and with an MBA. He was president of his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Jack also served with the First City Troop, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Jack was an innovative, analytical, creative business strategist. He was responsible for numerous new products and services, business turnarounds and other growth strategy successes. Clients included Fortune 500 companies in industries ranging from B2B to CPG, Financial Services to Telecommunications, Healthcare to Education. Jack had recently retired his partnership at the New England Consulting Group after over 30 years. Prior to that, he was with Booz Allen Hamilton.

While in New York, Jack played rugby with the New York Rugby Club, took acting lessons, owned a bar and rode his motorcycle. He loved sailing his "yacht", Zephyrus, around the Eastern Seaboard and sailing in the Caribbean with family and friends. He painted in oils, primarily seascapes. After moving to Connecticut, Jack added golf and culinary arts to his many interests. Jack was always ready with a bad pun or witticism, to the delight of all. Jack is survived by his wife of almost 37 years, Sally, and their children, Dr. Barbara M. Ruf and John A. Ruf, his sister, Joan Ann Eisenbach (Robert), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, James P. Ruf. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6th, 11 AM directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 35 Norfield Road, Weston, CT with burial to follow at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National or the .